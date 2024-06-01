Report details crash that killed former Lobo Drew Gordon

May 31—Drew Gordon, an esteemed former Lobo basketball player, was driving a three-wheeled autocycle when it collided with a pickup on a two-lane rural road southeast of Portland, Ore., on Thursday. Gordon, 33, died at the scene, according to a report from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Springwater Road near S. Stevens Road in an unincorporated part of the county.

Gordon was alone driving a Vanderhall Carmel, a vehicle with two front wheels and one back wheel. The sheriff's office reported the Vanderhall crossed over the center line and hit a GMC Sierra. The driver of the GMC and a passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office reported that "impairment does not appear to be a factor" in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Gordon, born in San Jose, California, started his college basketball career at UCLA before transferring to UNM and playing for the Lobos in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 13.4 points and 10.8 rebounds over 61 games played at UNM, earning first team All-Mountain West selection as a senior and led the Lobos to the program's last win in the NCAA Tournament in 2012.

While most of his professional playing career was overseas and in the G-League, Gordon did play nine games with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014-15 season, averaging 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game.

Gordon's younger brother is Aaron Gordon, a former NBA dunk champion and the starting forward for the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Since news of Gordon's death was announced late Thursday, several memories and tributes have been posted to social media. Here are a few: