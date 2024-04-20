Report: Despite receiving inquiries, Broncos do not plan to trade Courtland Sutton

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton is not attending the team's voluntary offseason program as he seeks a new contract. But that doesn't mean Denver is looking to move him.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, multiple teams have inquired about acquiring Sutton but the Broncos do not plan to trade him.

Sutton, 28, has two years left on his current contract. Broncos General Manager George Paton said earlier this week that Sutton "is in a good place."

The No. 40 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Sutton caught 59 passes for 772 yards with 10 touchdowns last season. He's recorded 298 receptions for 4,259 yards with 24 TDs over the last six years.