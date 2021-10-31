Cornerback Desmond King started and played every snap for the Texans last weekend, but he won’t be playing any snaps against the Rams this Sunday.

King was not on the injury report heading into the weekend, but he is inactive for the game. Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 reports that King is sitting for disciplinary reasons. He reportedly had an unexcused absence from a team activity.

King had six tackles last Sunday and returned four punts for 51 yards. He’s started two other games this season and has 36 tackles and a forced fumble.

Tremon Smith is expected to see action in the return game with King out. Smith, Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargreaves, Tavierre Thomas, Crevon Le’Blanc, and Jimmy Moreland are the cornerback options.

Report: Desmond King inactive for Texans for disciplinary reasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk