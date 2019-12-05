Report: DeShone Kizer jumps Mike Glennon on Raiders depth chart

The Raiders acquired DeShone Kizer off of waivers at the start of September and he’s spent the last few months on the third rung of the team’s quarterback depth chart.

Kizer is reportedly moving up a spot as the season winds down. Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that Kizer is now the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Mike Glennon.

Glennon is 6-of-10 for 56 yards and a touchdown in two games of mop-up duty.

Kizer has been inactive for all 12 of the Raiders’ games this season, but this change would get him a spot on the 46-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Titans. He started 15 games for the Browns as a rookie in 2018 and made three appearances with the Packers last season.

Quarterback Derek Carr said this week that the Raiders need to get back on track after being outscored 74-12 the last two weeks. If they don’t, Kizer could get some playing time for a third team in as many years.