Report: Deshaun Watson set to meet with Panthers, Saints in Houston tonight

The trade of Deshaun Watson from Houston is moving along now that a grand jury has declined to indict the quarterback on criminal charges related to accusations of misconduct raised by several women.

Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, has meetings scheduled with the Saints and the Panthers for Monday evening in Houston, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Other teams still could join in the pursuit of Watson, but New Orleans and Carolina are among the betting favorites. (The Texans reportedly turned down the Colts’ request to talk to Watson.)

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions. Attorney Tony Buzbee will depose Watson again Tuesday, four days after the quarterback invoked the Fifth Amendment while awaiting a decision from the grand jury on criminal charges.

And the NFL could discipline Watson.

He has not played since 2020 as the Texans kept him on the active roster and paid his $10.54 million salary without playing him in 2021.

