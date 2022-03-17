Report: Deshaun Watson ‘incredibly torn’ over trade decision

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might be stretching his impending decision out. All he needs is an ESPN production crew, a plaid dress shirt and a Boys & Girls Club to film it from and we got ourselves a show, baby!

Well, while he might not be doing all that, Watson does apparently need some time to think. Following presentations over the past few days from the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons—the three-time Pro Bowler is reportedly quite undecided on where to go next, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s ‘incredibly torn,’ a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT,” author Mike Florio writes. “There’ no timetable for the decision. He could, as the source put it, wake up in the morning with a choice made. He also could take a few days.”

With Watson on the outs in Houston, he’ll have to choose which team—with the Panthers still very much included—to waive his no-trade clause for. Each of the four franchises, apparently, pieced together impressive pitches to the 26-year-old passer—who essentially holds the key to his own fate.

But, as Florio also notes, some new challengers may even enter the arena if Watson doesn’t come to a prompt choice.

“There’s also a chance that more teams will get involved,” he adds. “The Texans are screening all interested teams, requiring them to propose acceptable trade terms before they are authorized to meet with Watson. If another team meets Houston’s specifications, and if Watson is willing to do it, a sit-down could occur.”

Whatever the case may be, the Panthers are certainly hoping Watson decides to take his talents to Myrtle Beach (or Carolina Beach) by the end of the week.

Related

(Soon-to-be) Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman tries recruiting Deshaun Watson

Panthers should've abandoned pursuit of Deshaun Watson a long time ago

List

Panthers 2022 free agency tracker

Recommended Stories

  • “Torn” over his next move, there’s no timetable for a Deshaun Watson decision

    Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has met with four teams in the past two days — the Saints, Panthers, Browns, and Falcons. He was impressed by every presentation. For each franchise, the owner, General Manager, and coach personally attended. Three happened in Houston. The meeting with the Falcons happened in Deshaun’s hometown of Atlanta. He’s “incredibly [more]

  • Report: Falcons could trade for Deshaun Watson

    A surprising new team has emerged in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The Falcons could make a trade with the Texans for Watson, according to ESPN. That would be a complete shock. For starters, the Falcons have been saying they are committed to Matt Ryan as their franchise quarterback — and the recent restructuring of Ryan’s [more]

  • Jets trade Blake Cashman to Texans

    Since arriving as a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets in 2019, Blake Cashman has been noteworthy primarily for his inability to get healthy. Now he’s getting traded. The Jets have traded Cashman to the Texans for a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports. Cashman has played in just 14 games over his three [more]

  • Report: Teams involved in Deshaun Watson talks expect a decision as soon as today

    The Deshaun Watson trade may be done very soon. Teams involved in trade talks expect a decision to be made as soon as today, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. It appears that the Texans and at least one team are close to an agreement on the compensation for Watson, which will surely include [more]

  • Texans giving Jets 2023 sixth-rounder for oft-injured Blake Cashman

    Joe Douglas has once again squeezed value out of a trade involving one of his predecessor's picks.

  • Texans coach Lovie Smith attends Georgia pro day

    Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith attended the Georgia Bulldogs' pro day.

  • Which teams would want Baker Mayfield?

    The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t. So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft? The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown [more]

  • Jets trade LB Blake Cashman to Texans

    The Jets have traded linebacker Blake Cashman to the Houston Texans, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

  • Iga Swiatek routs Madison Keys, extends American women's BNP drought to 22 years

    Swiatek eliminated Keys, meaning once again an American woman will not win in Indian Wells. Serena Williams in 2001 is the last to win here.

  • Rob Gronkowski says there's a very good chance he returns to Buccaneers

    Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said on Wednesday there's a "very good chance" he returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Reality of relegation threat dawning on sinking Everton

    Everton's Premier League clash with Newcastle on Thursday has been labelled the struggling club's "biggest game for 20 years" as they stare down the barrel of a financially ruinous relegation.

  • Patrick Peterson: I loved Minnesota, ball’s in Vikings’ court

    Cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to become a free agent on Wednesday afternoon, but he’s not itching to find a new team. Peterson said late in the 2021 season that he would like to remain with the Vikings for a second season and he said the same thing on a recent episode of his podcast. [more]

  • Broncos signing Tom Compton to one-year deal

    Now that the Broncos officially have Russell Wilson, they are trying to protect him. The team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive lineman Tom Compton on Wednesday, Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post reports. Compton, 32, spent the past two seasons in San Francisco. He played all 17 games last season, making [more]

  • How the Broncos were able to keep the Russell Wilson trade with Seahawks a secret

    Rumors had the Broncos pursuing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Russell Wilson was their target all along and keeping that a secret enabled Denver to complete the deal with Seattle.

  • Updated list of best available free agents for Colts

    Free agency officially begins Wednesday afternoon. Here are the best remaining options for the Colts:

  • Eagles won’t receive any compensatory picks in 2022 NFL Draft

    The #NFL has released the list of 39 #compensatory picks awarded to 16 different teams in the,#NFLDaft2022

  • Report: Browns, Baker Mayfield are “breaking up” because Browns “want an adult” at quarterback

    The first overall pick in the 2018 draft will apparently be playing for a new team in 2022. As surmised earlier, the Browns are done with Baker Mayfield. Chris Mortensen of ESPN said earlier today that the Browns and Mayfield are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at the quarterback position. That statement [more]

  • Rams, 49ers lead NFL with five compensatory draft picks

    The NFL announced on Tuesday which teams will be receiving compensatory draft picks this year and the two NFC West teams that played for the conference title earlier this year received the most selections. The Rams and 49ers will each add five picks to their draft capital. Four of the Rams’ picks come as a [more]

  • Eagles free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases

    #Philadelphia #Eagles free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases for the #NFL's 2022 free-agent period

  • 6 takeaways from Jets’ Laken Tomlinson deal

    The Jets wasted no time addressing one of their biggest needs, agreeing to terms with OL Laken Tomlinson on the first day of free agency.