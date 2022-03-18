Report: Deshaun Watson to ‘contemplate his decision’ into weekend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Carolina Panthers have waited over a year to try and secure Deshaun Watson. So what’s a few more days?

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans quarterback remains undecided on where he wants to go next—with the Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints as the remaining contenders. And now, after dragging this out for the past 48 or so hours, the 26-year-old passer will reportedly take the weekend to further contemplate.

Watson, of course, is set to be shipped off from Houston following a tumultuous year—one that included 22 allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault and resulted in his benching for the entirety of the 2021 campaign. With the quarterback having steered clear of criminal charges, he’ll now have to waive his no-trade clause in order to complete the imminent (and we use that term loosely) deal.

The Falcons, as also noted by Wilson, have tried to make that decision easier on Watson. Along with the blessing from their current starter in Matt Ryan, Atlanta pushed back the 14-year veteran’s $7.5 million roster bonus—effectively giving Watson time and themselves some space to fit in a potential trade for the three-time Pro Bowler.

And the beat goes on . . .

Related

Panthers fading in Deshaun Watson sweepstakes?

Panthers should've abandoned pursuit of Deshaun Watson a long time ago

Recommended Stories

  • Updated Wide Receiver depth chart for the Las Vegas Raiders following Davante Adams trade

    Here is your 2022 WR depth chart for the Las Vegas Raiders

  • “Torn” over his next move, there’s no timetable for a Deshaun Watson decision

    Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has met with four teams in the past two days — the Saints, Panthers, Browns, and Falcons. He was impressed by every presentation. For each franchise, the owner, General Manager, and coach personally attended. Three happened in Houston. The meeting with the Falcons happened in Deshaun’s hometown of Atlanta. He’s “incredibly [more]

  • Byron Pringle headed to Chicago

    The Bears lost free agent receiver Allen Robinson to the Rams on Thursday. They since have agreed to terms with two receivers as they seek to replace him. Earlier, former Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown agreed to terms with the Bears. Now, Byron Pringle is joining him in Chicago. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Pringle [more]

  • Report: Falcons push back QB Matt Ryan roster bonus

    The Atlanta Falcons have pushed back the roster bonus for QB Matt Ryan. Are they clearing space for the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson?

  • Falcons push back Matt Ryan’s $7.5M roster bonus to Tuesday

    Atlanta will push back Matt Ryan's $7.5M roster bonus until Tuesday to give the team more time to work out a trade.

  • Deshaun Watson options stand at four: Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Browns

    The Texans apparently are closing in on a move that would send quarterback Deshaun Watson to a new team. For now, the options stand at four: New Orleans, Carolina, Atlanta, and Cleveland. No other suitors have publicly emerged. There’s been a suggestion that the 49ers will meet with Watson; multiple reporters have disputed that. It [more]

  • Raiders overhaul D-line by signing Jones, trading Ngakoue

    The Las Vegas Raiders have overhauled their defensive line at the start of the free agency period by agreeing to a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones and trading away Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis. The Raiders also cut defensive end Carl Nassib in a salary cap move and agreed to a two-year deal with interior lineman Bilal Nichols as new coach Josh McDaniels and coordinator Patrick Graham put their imprint on the defense.

  • Champion LA Rams agree to 3-year deal with WR Allen Robinson

    The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year contract for receiver Allen Robinson, one of the NFL's most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league. Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. Robinson is the latest big-name receiver to join the Rams, who have had one of the NFL's deepest groups at the position for much of coach Sean McVay's half-decade in charge.

  • Nadal improves to 18-0 with win over Opelka at Indian Wells

    Nursing a nagging foot injury, Rafael Nadal improved to 18-0 this season, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. “I can’t say it’s a dream because I even couldn’t dream about that three months ago, two months ago,” Nadal said. Last year, Nadal's playing time was interrupted by COVID-19 and injuries, creating doubt about the Spanish star's ability to recover well enough to maintain his exacting standards.

  • Report: Saints met with Texans QB Deshaun Watson a second time

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has met with the New Orleans Saints for a second time, including with owner Gayle Benson.

  • Panthers signing LB Damien Wilson to two-year deal

    The Panthers have a glaring need at MLB and Damien Wilson could be the guy to help address it.

  • Equanimeous St. Brown signing with Bears

    The Bears are signing receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports. St. Brown signed not long after the Bears lost free agent Allen Robinson to the Rams. St. Brown follows Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from Green Bay. Former Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick also signed with the Bears this offseason. St. Brown [more]

  • 2022 NFL mock draft: How the Davante Adams trade impacts the 1st round

    See how the Davante Adams trade could impact the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft

  • Baker Mayfield trade speculation: Worth compared to Carson Wentz?

    If Cleveland reverses course and decides to deal Mayfield, the return compared to the Wentz trade could be interesting:

  • BNP Paribas Open: No stopping Rafa, Nadal edges Nick Kyrgios to move into semifinals

    Kyrgios did not handle the loss well, slamming his racket into the ground only to see it fly into the back wall nearly hitting a ballkid

  • AP source: Mayfield requests trade after Browns chase Watson

    The Browns aren't willing to let him go just yet. Mayfield requested to be traded by the Browns on Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit of controversial Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, two people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Thursday. Mayfield asked to be dealt shortly after the Browns were told by Watson and his representatives that the three-time Pro Bowler wasn't waiving his no-trade clause to come to Cleveland, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

  • Who are the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL?

    How much money does the most expensive receiver in the NFL make? Here are the 10 wideouts with the highest annual salary.

  • Former Gonzaga stars Kispert, Hachimura weigh in on Chet Holmgren

    Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura are both impressed with Chet Holmgren, who is starring for their alma mater, Gonzaga.

  • Packers players react to Davante Adams being traded to Raiders

    Packers teammates were both surprised about the news and happy for Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders on Thursday night. Here are some social media reactions.

  • Madison Cawthorn dismisses Zelensky requests after arriving late to speech and calling him a thug

    ‘Emotion should never guide our foreign policy,’ Cawthorn says after missing more than half of Zelensky’s speech