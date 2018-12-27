Report: DeSean Jackson tells Bucs he wants out of Tampa

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has told the Tampa Bay Bucs that he wants out of his contract to play elsewhere next year, ESPN reported Thursday.

The Bucs would clear $10 million in cap space by releasing him. Jackson is making $11 million this season.

The relationship between Jackson and the club has been deteriorating, culminating with the Pro Bowl WR requesting a trade before the deadline.

Jackson leads the NFL in yards per reception at 18.9.

ESPN reports that issues with head coach Dirk Koetter started to "fester" before the Bucs' Week 12 game with the 49ers over a thumb injury that kept Jackson out of practice. He ended up playing against the Niners but missed the next three games.

Jackson's numbers have tailed off since Jameis Winston was reinstated as the starting quarterback over Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Jackson has 41 catches on the season with four touchdowns. For his career, Jackson has 53 touchdowns and more than 10,000 receiving yards.

Jackson didn't practice Wednesday due to an Achilles injury.

--Field Level Media