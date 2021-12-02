Report: DeSean Jackson’s calf injury a “minor deal”

Raiders receiver DeSean Jackson showed what he still is capable of on Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys.

Jackson caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Cowboys. He also drew 47 yards in two defensive pass interference penalties on Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown, who had four such penalties total.

Jackson, though, is on the practice report with a calf injury. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice and was not seen on the practice field Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Jackson’s calf injury is minor.

“While calf injuries often linger, this ones sounds like a minor deal,” Rapoport tweeted. “Something to watch, but the belief is it’s not serious.”

