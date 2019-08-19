Report: Derrius Guice tentatively expected to play this week

Derrius Guice‘s wait to return to game action after last summer’s torn ACL may be close to ending.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said on Monday that Guice is still awaiting clearance for full contact, but that he expected it to come soon.

“Just waiting for the green light,” Gruden said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

It seems that green light may be just around the corner. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the “tentative plan” for this week includes Guice suiting up to play against Atlanta on Thursday night. If Guice does play, that’s expected to be his only game action before the start of the regular season but it’s not clear if failing to get the OK would open the door to playing in the preseason finale.