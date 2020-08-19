Report: Derrius Guice accused of raping two former LSU students in 2016

Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice is facing more troubling allegations, this time coming from his days at LSU.

According to USA TODAY's Kenny Jacoby and Nancy Armour, two former LSU students claim Guice raped them during his freshman year in 2016.

Guice was released by the Washington Football Team on August 7 after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. According to Jacoby and Armour, one of the alleged victims spoke with a Washington Football Team investigator the day before the team released the former second round pick.

The investigator interviewed the woman for three and a half hours, with breaks, over Zoom, asking detailed questions about the sexual-assault allegation, per USA TODAY.

Both women's allegations were shared with the school at the time, including two coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse, but LSU did not investigate, per USA TODAY's story.

"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU," Guice's lawyer said in his statement. "To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later."

On August 10, Rivera explained his decision to release Guice.

"On Friday, I made a decision that I believe was in the best interest of this organization, our players and our fans going forward," Rivera said. "Very difficult decision, anytime you have to release a very talented, young football player, it's always a tough decision. But this type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very, very seriously, and we had to make the decision going forward."

Washington did not expand on the situation when reached for comment by USA TODAY.

