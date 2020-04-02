Report: Derrick Henry signs franchise tender with Titans

A holdout has been averted in Nashville.

Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry has signed his $10.2 million franchise tender as the two sides continue to negotiate in hopes of reaching a long-term deal, ESPN reports.

July 15 is the deadline for franchised players to sign contract extensions.

Henry’s breakout season

Henry, 26, led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,540 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. With their offense focused on Henry, the Titans secured a wild-card berth and advanced to the AFC championship game with playoff upsets of the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans and Derrick Henry are reportedly still negotiating in hopes of a long-term deal. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Sides still negotiating

General manager Jon Robinson expressed the Titans’ desire to reach a long-term deal with Henry on Wednesday.

“I have spoken to (Derrick's) representatives after we used the tag and we want to continue to have those discussions … in hopes of reaching some type of long-term agreement and we'll kick those conversations off again here certainly before training camp gets ramped up and going,” Robinson said, per the Titans’ official website.

The Titans placed the non-exclusive tag on Henry, meaning other teams will have the opportunity to make offers. The Titans would be given the option to match, but would receive two first-round picks in return, a prohibitive price for any team to pay for a running back.

