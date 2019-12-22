Report: Derrick Henry isn’t expected to play against Saints

The Titans didn’t give running back Derrick Henry an injury designation on Friday after he got in a full practice, but Saturday brought gloomier news about Henry’s status for Week 16.

Henry, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks, was downgraded to questionable to face the Saints in a game the Titans need to bolster their shot at edging the Steelers for a Wild Card spot. The news isn’t any better on Sunday morning.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Henry will not play against New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

Playing without the NFL’s second-leading rusher would obviously be a big blow to the Titans offense. Dion Lewis would likely step into a larger role if Henry is out and the Titans promoted Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad on Saturday.