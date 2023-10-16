Report: Derion Kendrick arrested for carrying concealed weapon

Hours after the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Derion Kendrick was arrested. According to TMZ, Kendrick was stopped for a traffic violation in Los Angeles and police found a weapon in his car. He was booked at 2:14 a.m. PT on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

TMZ reported that as of 2:30 p.m. PT, Kendrick was still in police custody.

Kendrick was a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2022 and has been one of their starting cornerbacks this season. He’s played all six games and recorded three passes defensed with 25 total tackles.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire