Seahawks rookie Derick Hall has signed his four-year deal, leaving first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon and second-round running back Zach Charbonnet as the team’s only unsigned draft picks. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the deal will pay Hall 85 percent of his signing bonus before training camp and guarantees him $100,000 in Year 4. [more]

Report: Derick Hall signs historic second-round deal with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports