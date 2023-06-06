Report: Derick Hall signs historic second-round deal with Seahawks

nbcsports.com

Seahawks rookie Derick Hall has signed his four-year deal, leaving first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon and second-round running back Zach Charbonnet as the team&#8217;s only unsigned draft picks. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the deal will pay Hall 85 percent of his signing bonus before training camp and guarantees him $100,000 in Year 4. [more]

