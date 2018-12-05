Report: Derek Fisher hired as head coach of WNBA's LA Sparks

Derek Fisher is reportedly the new head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. (AP)

The Los Angeles Sparks have hired former NBA player and New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher as their head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Fisher played 13 seasons as the Los Angeles Lakers point guard over two stints from 1996 to 2012.

A five-time champion as a player with the Lakers, Fisher coached the Knicks from 2014-16. The Knicks fired Fisher before the All-Star break in 2016 after a 23-31 start to the season. He compiled a 40-96 record in New York.

