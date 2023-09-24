Report: Derek Carr undergoing further tests at Green Bay hospital

This isn’t encouraging. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is undergoing further testing at a Green Bay hospital “for, among other things, internal injuries.” Carr received X-rays at Lambeau Field but other equipment was needed to evaluate his injured shoulder.

Carr went down after a big hit on a sack against the Green Bay Packers in which the protection held up, but he held onto the ball too long and was cut down by the Packers pass rush. He fell hard on his throwing shoulder and was initially announced as questionable to return before being ruled out altogether.

We’ll have to wait and see what the doctors diagnose him with. Stay tuned for updates.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire