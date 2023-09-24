Report: Derek Carr suffered AC joint sprain, return to be determined

More: Derek Carr is believed to have suffered an AC sprain, source said. After a multitude of tests, there was no additional damage. When he plays will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility. https://t.co/iALy1FIBtr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

This is a relief. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints believe starting quarterback Derek Carr sprained his right AC joint in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, which would be a significantly less-severe injury than previously feared.

So how long would it keep him out of action? Rapoport adds that his return “will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility” so we’re looking at a matter of weeks, not months, here. The Johns Hopkins University and Hospital says that healing can take two to four weeks, depending on the severity, and if this is a low-grade injury Carr could regain enough functionality in his shoulder to return even sooner. He’s known for returning quickly from injuries.

But the Saints shouldn’t rush him back from an injured throwing shoulder. It’s a long season, and they worked to retain Jameis Winston this spring for a reason. Hopefully he and Taysom Hill can do enough to win a game or two while Carr heals up. We’ll have to wait and see for more-convincing word on his timeline, but everything coming out right now has been leaning towards the positive.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire