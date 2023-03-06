We know the Jets will be adding a veteran quarterback. We still don’t know who it will be.

One of the very viable candidates is former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, has a “slight lean” toward the Jets.

Carr, 31, also has visited the Saints and Panthers.

Whether the Jets have a lean, slight or otherwise, toward Carr remains to be seen. Many believe New York is waiting to see whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will decide: (1) not to retire; (2) not to play for the Packers; and (3) to play for the Jets.

Carr was cut on February 14, nearly three weeks ago. The new league year begins in 10 days. At that point, free agents become available to be signed, and trades can be finalized.

For now, however, Rodgers seems to be the first domino to fall in the veteran quarterback market. The question is whether Carr will wait to see what happens with the Jets, or whether he’ll sign with the Saints and Panthers at a time when the Jets — owned by a Big Pharma heir — will lure a player who not long ago suggested that Big Pharma is the root of the bad things that people in the media are saying about him.

Report: Derek Carr has “slight lean” toward the Jets, over the Panthers and Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk