Report: Derek Carr to be released by Raiders after refusing trade

When the Raiders signed Derek Carr to an extension prior to last season, they gave him a no-trade clause in his contract. And Carr will be exercising that clause and therefore will be released according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Raiders QB Derek Carr has informed the team he won’t accept a trade to the #Saints or any other team. The team is expected to release him and he’ll be a top free agent. pic.twitter.com/k0LcLRlDOo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

Obviously the Raiders had hoped not to simply let Carr go for nothing, but after several days meeting in New Orleans with Saints brass, Carr has apparently decided he isn’t going to do the Raiders any favors, insisting instead of hitting free agency.

The Raiders have until Wednesday February 15 to officially release Carr before his contract becomes guaranteed.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire