Another key detail regarding quarterback Derek Carr‘s contract with the Saints has been revealed.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Carr has received a no-trade clause as part of the deal to bring him to New Orleans.

Carr also had a no-trade clause in his last contract with the Raiders, which essentially forced Las Vegas’ hand into releasing him last month. While the Saints were given permission to meet with Carr while he was still under contract with the Raiders, the quarterback made it clear that he was not going to accept any trade.

In signing with New Orleans, Carr is reuniting with the head coach who drafted him, Dennis Allen.

The Saints are also expected to move on from Jameis Winston now that they’ve added Carr.

Report: Derek Carr receives no-trade clause in deal with Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk