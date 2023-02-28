Report: Derek Carr will meet with a “handful” of teams this week in Indianapolis

Derek Carr became a free agent two weeks ago when the Raiders released him. He remains a free agent.

The quarterback has visited with two teams, but he has more suitors.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Carr will meet with a “handful” of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Carr, 31, already has visited the Saints and the Jets as he seeks a new home after nine seasons with the Raiders. He got a head start on other quarterbacks headed to free agency with the Raiders releasing him.

The other big-name free agent quarterbacks can’t sign until March 15, and Carr likely will have a new team by then.

But Carr isn’t in a rush to sign. He wants the best fit for him, and he does have choices.

Carr made four Pro Bowls, including in 2022, and threw 217 touchdown passes to 99 interceptions but lost his one playoff start, which came in the 2021 season.

