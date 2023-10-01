Report: Derek Carr could play on Sunday, despite shoulder injury

Saints quarterback Derek Carr avoided the worst-case scenario last Sunday, when his upper body slammed into the turf at Lambeau Field. He could be on the verge of the best-case scenario.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, "there is now optimism" that Carr will play on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Carr has a sprained shoulder. He practiced on a limited basis on Friday, and he is officially listed as questionable.

If Carr doesn't play, it will be Jameis Winston, facing his former team.

The Buccaneers and Saints are each 2-1. This will be the first meeting between the team's since the Tom Brady era ended. The Saints swept Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, and the Bucs won both games in 2022.

They met once in the playoffs with Brady on the Bucs. Tampa Bay erased a 10-point second-half deficit to advance to the NFC Championship with a win in the Superdome.