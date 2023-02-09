Report: Derek Carr back at Saints facility on Thursday

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints might really be hitting it off.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Carr is back at the team’s headquarters on Thursday after beginning his visit with the club on Wednesday.

Underhill adds that Wednesday’s meeting between Carr and the Saints lasted until 10:30 p.m.

Carr received permission to meet with New Orleans from the Raiders earlier this week. It’s the first team Carr has met with since it became clear that Las Vegas intended to move on from its longtime quarterback.

Carr still holds a no-trade clause and has said that he’s not extending the deadline for his $40.4 million in guarantees to kick in on Feb. 15. Because of that, it’s always been more likely that Las Vegas will release Carr before his guaranteed salary vests.

If that happens, Carr could sign with the Saints without New Orleans giving up an asset to acquire him. Or Carr could go and meet with some other teams as a free agent before he decides where he’d like to play in 2023.

