NFL rumors: Derek Carr, Saints agree to four-year contract

Report: Carr agrees to four-year contract with Saints

Derek Carr is going from Las Vegas to NOLA.

The former Raiders quarterback reportedly agreed to sign with the New Orleans Saints on Monday. He soon tweeted “Who dat” with a video of a ruckus crowd at Caesars Superdome.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported it is a four-year, $150 million deal with $100 million in total guarantees.

The #Saints & Derek Carr agreed on a 4-yr deal for $150M with $100M in total guarantees, per me & @MikeGarafolo. He gets $70M effectively fully guaranteed ($60M at signing, another $10M in Year 3 vesting after Year 1). Carr structures his deal to accommodate Saintsâ€™ cap issues. pic.twitter.com/vs6qaBh7rg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

Carr spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Raiders, throwing 217 touchdown passes and going 63-79 in 142 starts. He made his last appearance on Christmas Eve in a Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers before being away from the team for the final two games.

Carr went on to post a goodbye message to Raiders fans shortly after the season ended. He had a no-trade clause in his contract, leading the team to release him on Feb. 14. While Carr met with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers at the 2023 NFL combine, he ultimately decided to sign a reported deal with the Saints.

The move to New Orleans reunites Carr with his first NFL head coach, Dennis Allen, who coached the Raiders to begin Carr’s rookie season in 2014 and took over the head coaching job in New Orleans last season.

The Saints are coming off a 7-10 season in which Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston – reported to be a likely cap casualty – and Taysom Hill all spent time under center. They won’t be the only NFC South team with a change at the position in 2023, either. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons possess top-10 picks in April’s NFL draft, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving past the Tom Brady era.

Las Vegas also has a top-10 pick (No. 7) in the draft, and the split with Carr indicates that pick could be used on a rookie QB.

