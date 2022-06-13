Report: Deonte Harty will report for Saints’ mandatory minicamp

Saints receiver Deonte Harty signed his restricted free agent tender April 29. The tender is for $3.986 million in 2022.

But Harty wants a long-term deal and has stayed away from organized team activities as he seeks one.

Harty will report for the mandatory minicamp this week, Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports. The sides, though, remain “apart on a contract and nothing is imminent,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds.

Harty, who changed his last name in January to honor his stepfather, joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He recorded 1,500 all-purpose yards last season, gaining 199 on punt returns, 690 on kick returns, 570 receiving and 41 rushing in 13 games.

Harty expanded his role as a receiver last year, catching 36 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

