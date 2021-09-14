Report: Denzelle Good tore his ACL

At a Tuesday press conference, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the team feared right guard Denzelle Good suffered a serious injury on Monday night and it appears that fear has been realized.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Good has torn his ACL. The injury would end his season and force the Raiders to shuffle their line for the second game of the season.

The Raiders played without left guard Richie Incognito on Monday due to a calf injury, although word has been that he could be back in action this week. John Simpson started in place of Incognito and Jermaine Eluemunor took over when Good was injured.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and quarterback Marcus Mariota were also injured for the Raiders during their victory over the Ravens.

