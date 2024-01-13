Report: Denzel Ward is expected to play

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward received a questionable designation for Saturday's game against the Texans after injuring his knee in practice this week.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports Ward is expected to play.

Ward was injured in Thursday's on-field work, putting his availability in doubt.

He is a key member of the league's No. 1 defense, totaling 34 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed and a forced fumble in 13 games this season.

Ward posted a hype video Friday with audio stating “let’s get it,” possibly an indication he intends to play.

Ward will be charged with helping cover Nico Collins, who had a 1,000-yard season and is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's top target.