Report: Denzel Perryman is expected to sign one-year deal with Chargers

The Chargers are bringing back one of their former draft picks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Los Angeles is expected to sign linebacker Denzel Perryman to a one-year deal.

Perryman was a second-round pick in 2015 and played his first six seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and L.A. He then spent two seasons with the Raiders, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Perryman, 31, appeared in 12 games with 11 starts for the Texans last year. He served a two-game suspension for violating player safety rules.

He finished the 2023 season with 76 total tackles with three passes defensed, six tackles for loss, and two QB hits.