Report: Dennis Smith Jr. hasn’t reported to Mavericks

The Mavericks tried to trade Dennis Smith Jr., but they found no worthwhile offers. So, they want to bring the point guard back into the fold.

That won’t happen immediately.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Source: Mavs don't expect Dennis Smith Jr. to join them on upcoming trip to Indiana and Milwaukee but have had productive communication with their young guard. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 18, 2019





Dennis Smith Jr. did not report to the facility for practice this morning, per a source. Not unexpected. Mavs are willing to be patient in an effort to fix the situation, at least temporarily. https://t.co/IEVlLLN1KB — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 18, 2019





Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:





Smith has been listed out with an illness nobody believes he actually has. If Smith is actually sick, I feel bad he has been covered this way.

Story continues

Smith and Luka Doncic aren’t the most natural fit together, and Dallas is rightfully prioritizing Doncic. I don’t mind Smith trying to escape this situation and join a team that offers him more room to blossom. He never chose the Mavericks. They drafted him.

But Smith has little leverage. He’s under contract for two more seasons then would hit restricted free agency.

His best course is returning to the Mavericks and playing well. That will open options. Teams reluctant to acquire him would give him another look.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle often uses two point guards. A Smith-Doncic pairing can work well enough for now.

I’m just not sure what staying away from the team accomplishes for Smith unless he’s really sick. This is surely a frustrating situation for him, but he must get through it.