Report: Denard Robinson no longer with Michigan football
A beloved Wolverine is with the program no longer.
Last month, former Michigan football quarterback Denard Robinson was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated — the second coach with the program to have done so this offseason. Robinson was quickly suspended pending an investigation. The investigation appears to be ongoing, but Robinson was dismissed from the program, according to MLive’s Aaron McMann. (subscription required)
Denard Robinson is no longer employed at Michigan a month after his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed to MLive on Tuesday of Robinson’s departure from the football program, where he served as assistant director of player personnel for the last two years. It remains unclear whether Robinson resigned or was terminated; Michigan officials won’t say, citing policy relating to a personnel matter.
Robinson worked in the recruiting department and continued to be a fan favorite, even in his behind the scenes role.