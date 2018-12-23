Report: Demaryius Thomas ruptures Achilles

It looked bad when it happened, and it apparently is bad.

Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas tore his Achilles on Sunday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas will undergo further medical evaluation to confirm, but an Achilles tear is one that is easily diagnosed.

The non-contact injury occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Thomas turned after Deshaun Watson threw the pass to DeAndre Hopkins and immediately went to the ground in immense pain. He tried to walk off but stopped and went to the ground, pounding the grass in frustration and/or agony.

He caught three passes for 37 yards Sunday.

Vyncint Smith, an undrafted rookie, replaced Thomas.

The injuries are piling up for the Texans, who, barring a fourth-quarter comeback from 13 points down, will play Jacksonville next week still in a need of a victory to clinch the AFC South depending on whether the Colts win today and what happens between the Colts and Titans next week.