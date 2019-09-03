Report: Demaryius Thomas earns pay raise by re-signing with Patriots

The last few days worked out quite nicely for Demaryius Thomas.

The New England Patriots released the veteran wide receiver Saturday while trimming their roster to 53 players. Thomas went unsigned over the weekend, though, and when the Patriots placed rookie wideout N'Keal Harry on short-term injured reserve Monday, they used their open roster spot to re-sign Thomas.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Thomas also got raise out of the two transactions.

Upon re-signing with the Patriots, WR Demaryius Thomas' deal included an increased base salary from $1.2M to $1.5M. Otherwise, the same terms as his previous deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2019

Thomas' new contract has a base salary of $1.5 million, per Yates, up slightly from $1.2 million.

As was reported back in April, his one-year deal is heavily incentive-laden, including active-roster bonuses for each game that total $1.4 million, a $750,000 bonus if he records 60 catches this season and separate $750,000 bonuses if he hits 800, 1,000 and 1,200 receiving yards.

Thomas still is working back from an Achilles injury but looked strong in the Patriots' fourth preseason game, catching seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

If the 31-year-old can carve out a role in New England's offense, he could earn up to $6 million in his 10th NFL season.

