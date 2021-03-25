Report: Demarcus Robinson’s contract with Chiefs a veteran minimum deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly brought back WR Demarcus Robinson on a one-year contract and it doesn’t look like that contract will cost the team much in 2021.

According to Houston Chronicle beat writer Aaron Wilson, Robinson will receive a veteran minimum deal from the Chiefs this season. He’ll earn $1.137 million fully guaranteed, which includes a $137,500 signing bonus.

Last season, when Robinson was also re-signed on a one-year deal, the Chiefs gave him the maximum veteran salary benefit. He earned just under $2.3 million fully guaranteed in 2020, counting only $1 million against the salary cap. It was basically the same deal that Daniel Sorensen is earning in Kansas City this year.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson's one-year deal Chiefs is a veteran minimum deal worth $1.137 million fully guaranteed, including his $137,500 signing bonus, according to a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2021

It’s important that Robinonn’s deal is a minimum contract. It’s not only commensurate with his past contributions within the Chiefs’ offense (a No. 4 receiver), but it’ll still keep the team fairly competitive as they continue to explore the free-agent market. They haven’t had much luck so far, but it’s not for a lack of trying or an inability to spend.

As of yesterday, the NFLPA public salary cap report had Kansas City listed with over $21 million in cap space. They didn’t yet have the contracts for Mike Remmers, Taco Charlton, Nick Keizer and Daniel Sorensen in their system. Given what we know about those contracts and now Robinson’s deal, they still should have somewhere around $17 million to spend in free agency.

That amount should be more than enough to bring back a few more of their own free agents such as Austin Reiter and Bashaud Breeland. It also should allow them to pursue some outside guys like free agent LT Russell Okung, if they so choose. They could even grab Melvin Ingram, who visited the team just a day ago but left without a deal.

