When DeMarcus Lawrence turned down a pay cut, the defensive end’s future with the Cowboys appeared in doubt. The Cowboys cut edge rusher DeMarcus Ware in 2014 after he declined a pay cut.

But Ed Werder of ESPN quoted a team source saying, “DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t going anywhere.”

Lawrence is scheduled to make $19 million in base salary and count $27 million against the cap, the fifth-highest cap number in the league at his position. His release, if he’s designated a post-June 1 cut, would save the Cowboys $19 million against their cap in 2022 with $8 million in dead money.

Lawrence earned a five-year, $105 million extension in April 2019 after back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. He had 14.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss in 2017 and 10.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss in 2018.

He has not been the same player since.

In 39 games over the past three seasons, he has a total of 14.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, 26 tackles for loss and no Pro Bowls.

He played only seven games in 2021 after breaking his foot in practice the week after the opener.

The team’s other starting defensive end, Randy Gregory, is a free agent. By keeping Lawrence at his current cap number, the Cowboys might not have enough to re-sign Gregory as Gregory is expected to have a healthy market next week.

Report: DeMarcus Lawrence “isn’t going anywhere” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk