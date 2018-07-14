Report: DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Ansah expected to play on franchise tag

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Ezekial Ansah are expected to play on franchise tag this upcoming season, per a report. (AP Photo)

Ahead of Monday’s NFL franchise tag extension deadline, it does not appear as if DeMarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys nor Ezekiel Ansah of the Detroit Lions will sign longterm extensions.

Both players are expected to play on franchise tags this year, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The report cited sources saying this was the case for the two defensive ends, “barring a significant turn of events.”

Last year, Lawrence totaled 14.5 sacks. Not to mention, he recorded 58 total tackles. Ansah, on the other hand, added 12 sacks and 44 tackles.

