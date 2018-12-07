Report: DeMarcus Cousins is throwing down alley-oops in Warriors practice now

The Golden State Warriors have had some interpersonal problems, but their roster still retains its star power. With some of its top players out due to injury recently, we have noticed that the Warriors are perhaps not as deep as they were in seasons past.

That might all be about to change.

According to a recent column from the San Francisco Chronicle, DeMarcus Cousins is looking better day-by-day. Although the team has mentioned they are not planning on bringing cousins back until after Christmas, Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneu noticed that Cousins is looking rather spry in practice these days.

Via SFChronicle.com:

After the Warriors’ practice Sunday afternoon at Detroit Mercy, I watched for about 20 minutes as Cousins participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. My biggest takeaway was that, if it were the playoffs, he could play now and contribute. He was throwing down alley-oop dunks and moving with relative ease. At this point, Cousins just needs to improve his conditioning a bit to be completely game-ready.

Of course team doctors will be the judge of when Cousins will be ready to take the court. But even non-medical personnel like us basketball writers can tell when a guy is looking good, and if Cousins is throwing down alley-oops that’s a sign he’s moving in the right direction.

The real question is how Cousins will fit into Golden State’s schemes on both sides of the ball. Will he help or hurt their chances and grabbing another NBA Finals victory? It seems unlikely he will influence it either way, but at the very least the former All-Star will make it more difficult for teams if he gets on the court come playoff time.