Report: DeMarcus Cousins could still be months away from returning for Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins might already be practicing with the Golden State Warriors’ practice squad, but it reportedly could still be months before the center makes his Warriors debut.

A report from the San Francisco Chronicle indicated that Cousins’ return from injury is more likely to come in February, rather than New Year’s Day as some speculated.

Cousins has been out since January 2018 with an Achilles rupture that ended his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans and caused him to sign a one-year deal with the Warriors this offseason. He’s been rehabbing ever since, and had seemed to take a major step forward when the Warriors assigned him to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz earlier this week.

Why DeMarcus Cousins is taking his time with rehab

Cousins has been practicing with Santa Cruz, but has not appeared in any games. Given the arduous rehab required for an Achilles injury and head coach Steve Kerr’s comments, it could be a while before Cousins gets any game action.

From the Chronicle:

“That’s why we still don’t have a timetable,” Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said. “He needs to feel confident with the Achilles, his conditioning, his rhythm, his timing and everything else. We’re not going to rush him back. We’re going to help him through that process. When it happens, it happens.”

That’s obviously disappointing for the fans out there who wanted to see the Warriors add a healthy Cousins to the starting lineup and complete their Infinity Gauntlet as soon as possible, but the Warriors really don’t have an urgent need for the star center in the short term.

The Warriors have seen their share of strife this season with episodes like Steph Curry’s injury, the great Kevin Durant-Draymond Green feud and, most recently, getting run off the floor by a Toronto Raptors team missing Kawhi Leonard.

Despite all that, the team is currently tied for the top spot in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets and remains a mortal lock to make the playoffs. The Warriors are a team overflowing with luxuries, and one of those luxuries is being able to give a four-time All-Star all the time he needs to become himself again.

Cousins returning in time to make an impact in the heart of the Warriors’ schedule would have been nice, but the team probably has bigger goals than a great regular season record.

