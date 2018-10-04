Report: DeMarcus Cousins signs lucrative shoe contract with PUMA

DeMarcus Cousins is a restricted free agent...

...in the shoe game.

And the Warriors big man just signed with PUMA, ESPN's Nick DePaula reported on Twitter:

BREAKING: Warriors All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has signed a lucrative multi-year shoe deal with PUMA to headline their basketball relaunch.



Nike will have 10 days to decide to exercise their "match clause" rights. pic.twitter.com/FjBDknXqe6



— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 4, 2018

Financial details are unknown at this point.

Back in July, DePaul wrote:

"Since entering the league with a Nike deal in hand, DeMarcus Cousins has established himself as one of the NBA's biggest sneakerheads. Wearing everything from vintage retro Jordans to player-exclusive colorways of the Swoosh's newest silhouettes, each featuring his "DMC" logo, the four-time All-Star has garnered as much attention for his footwear as any other big man in recent years."

Steph Curry is with Under Armour, Kevin Durant (and Draymond Green) is with Nike, Klay Thompson is with Anta and Cousins may soon be with PUMA (your move, Nike).

We always knew it would be a shoe battle that would break up the Warriors...

