Report: Delanie Walker dislocates ankle

Titans tight end Delanie Walker dislocated his ankle against the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Walker also has a fracture.

Walker’s season likely is over, per Rapoport.

Walker, 34, caught four passes for 52 yards before leaving on a cart after his right leg bent at an awkward angle.

It was a tough day for the Titans. Not only did they lose in the longest game in history, twice delayed by lightning, but quarterback Marcus Mariota left with an elbow injury and left tackle Taylor Lewan is in concussion protocol.

Walker has missed only five games in the past seven seasons. He entered Sunday’s game dealing with a toe injury.