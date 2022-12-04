Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football.

Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado.

Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as well at Colorado as he did at Jackson State, it will be three years or so until Sanders gets an opportunity to go to a bigger and better program.

He’s proven he can do it. The biggest skill when it comes to college at the college level is recruiting. And Deion can do that. If he has a good staff of assistants around him, they can coach up the players and help the program thrive.

Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado originally appeared on Pro Football Talk