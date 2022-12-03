Report: Deion Sanders is preparing to accept the Colorado job

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders may eventually be an NFL head coach. Along the way, he apparently will be the head coach at the University of Colorado.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Sanders is preparing to accept the head-coaching job at Colorado.

According to the report, multiple sources say that “Sanders and his associates have spent the week making calls to both potential members of the on-field coaching staff and support staff positions to join him in Boulder.”

At the school, there’s a “widespread expectation” he’ll accept the job this weekend.

“They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” an unnamed staff source told Thamel. “If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”

Cincinnati was also believed to be in the mix for Sanders, who has coached Jackson State for three years. He has a record of 26-5 there, including 11-0 this season. Jackson State faces Southern for the SWAC title on Saturday.

At some point after the game, it looks like Sanders will be hitting the road, for good.

