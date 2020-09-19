Jackson State has produced four Pro Football Hall of Fame players. Now, a Pro Football Hall of Famers will be producing the football team at Jackson State, reportedly.

Rashad Milligan of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reports that Deion Sanders will become the next coach at Jackson State. The school isn’t playing in fall 2020 due to the pandemic; it’s scheduled to begin a spring season in February.

Sanders has never served as an assistant coach or head coach at the college or pro level. He currently coordinates the offense for Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas. His son, Shedeur Sanders, is the starting quarterback for the team, which has won three straight state championships.

Jackson State fired John Hendrick on August 31. Assistant coaches T.C. Taylor and Otis Riddley have served as interim coaches.

Sanders vowed in January to become a college head coach, after failing to will his way into becoming a candidate for the head coaching job at Florida State. He recently left NFL Network after refusing a significant pay cut, joining Barstool Sports.

Running back Walter Payton, tackle Jackie Slater, cornerback Lem Barney, and linebacker Robert Brazile came to the NFL from Jackson State, and they each ended up in Canton.

Report: Deion Sanders to be named head coach at Jackson State originally appeared on Pro Football Talk