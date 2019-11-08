Report: Deion Sanders a candidate for Florida State head coaching job

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders had considered taking a job to be a part of Willie Taggart’s coaching staff at Florida State University when Taggart was hired to replace Jimbo Fisher. Now that Taggart no longer holds the job less than two years later, Sanders appears to be targeting the head coaching job at his alma mater instead.

According to a report from the NFL Network, which is particularly notable as Sanders is employed by the network, Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida State head coaching job.

Per Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat, Florida State athletic director David Coburn set a timeline for the next hire to come by the end of November.

“Rumors we are close to an agreement with Bob Stoops are untrue,” Coburn said. “We are on schedule to have someone in this position by end of the month. . .Chances of something happening this week are virtually zero.”

Just how much consideration Sanders will get is unclear. Sanders has coached at high school programs before but making a jump straight to major college head coach would be a sizable leap of faith by Florida State should it come to that. Sanders’ status as a significant alumnus would potentially give the school reason to make that leap despite the lack of a coaching resume.

It would be a fascinating decision on many fronts if it actually does come to pass.