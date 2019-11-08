Report: Deion Sanders a candidate for Florida State coaching job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Broadcaster and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Deion Sanders stands on the sidelines before the Buffalo Bills met the Miami Dolphins in a game at Sun Life Stadium on November 13, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Seminoles great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is a candidate for the Florida State coaching vacancy, NFL Network reports.

NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida St. head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A fascinating situation that could unfold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Florida State fired head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday in the midst of his second season leading the program. It was an unorthodox move that saw the program dismiss its head coach with three games left in the season.

Trouble in Tallahassee

Florida State has been in a steep decline since the departure of Jimbo Fisher, who coached the Seminoles to their most recent national championship in 2013. The decline began before Fisher left for Texas A&M after the 2017 season that saw the Seminoles finish 7-6.

Florida State tallied a 9-12 record under the Taggart regime that saw unrest among boosters and fans.

Sanders is arguably the most recognized name and face associated with the program and would inject an immediate jolt of excitement in Tallahassee.

Sanders’ high school coachig experience

He’s worked as the offensive coordinator for successful Texas prep program Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, where his sons played football.

He also cofounded a Texas charter school called Prime Prep Academy in 2012 that eventually collapsed under scandal and financial insolvency in 2015.

He has no coaching experience at the college level, much less a program with the profile of Florida State.

Sanders’ legacy

Story continues

Sanders played cornerback at Florida State from 1985-1988, where he was a two-time unanimous All-American. He also starred on FSU’s baseball and track teams.

He played 14 seasons in the NFL, where he was named a six-time All-Pro, eight time Pro Bowler and the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year. He won two Super Bowls — one with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Dallas Cowboys — and is considered by many to be the greatest cover corner in the history of the game.

Since retiring in 2005, Sanders has spent much of his professional life working as an analyst for NFL Network.

More from Yahoo Sports: