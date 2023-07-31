Report: Deion Jones agrees to terms with Panthers

Free agent linebacker Deion Jones has found a new home.

Jones agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Jones worked out for the team Monday morning.

Jones appeared in 11 games with five starts for the Browns last year, totaling 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception. He was traded to Cleveland midseason after spending time on Atlanta’s injured reserve list at the beginning of the year.

A second-round pick in 2016, Jones played 85 games with 83 starts for Atlanta through 2021.

Jones, 28, was a Pro Bowler in 2017 after finishing third in AP defensive rookie of the year voting.

In 96 career games with 88 starts, Jones has 11 sacks, 12 interceptions, 47 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.