Report: Defensive coach Bob Gregory will return to Eugene as an analyst

Oregon is hiring Bob Gregory as an analyst, sources tell @on3sports. Gregory, who was on staff at Washington the last eight seasons, was the Huskies’ defensive coordinator and interim head coach last year. Was Oregon’s DB coach from 1998-2000.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 18, 2022

Sometimes you can come home again.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3.com sports, defensive coach Bob Gregory was hired on to the Oregon football coaching staff.

Oregon is hiring Gregory as an analyst. He was in Eugene as the Ducks’ defensive backs coach from 1998-2000 under Mike Belotti. For the last eight seasons, Gregory was on the Washington Huskies staff.

He spent the 2021 year as the Huskies defensive coordinator and eventually the interim head coach after Jimmy Lake was handed his walking papers.

Dan Lanning is definitely hiring the who’s who when it comes to defensive coaching talent with the additions of Tosh Lupoi and Matt Powledge.

With all of Washington’s problems last year, defense wasn’t one of them. The Huskies were third in the Pac-12 last season giving up just 323 yards and 21.5 points a game.

