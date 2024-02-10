Report: Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale leaving Michigan for Chargers

After reportedly telling his players he was staying at Michigan earlier in the week, it seems that defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has reversed course.

Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan’s former co-defensive coordinator is jumping ships with Jim Harbaugh.

This just in: Defensive backs coach and Steve Clinkscale is leaving Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff on the Chargers, sources with knowledge of the situation tell the Free Press. Another major blow to the coaching staff, this one in particular on the recruiting trail. pic.twitter.com/fmT9yM3YCk — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) February 10, 2024

Clinkscale is the latest Michigan coaching staff member to reportedly leave with Harbaugh to Los Angeles. Others include Ben Herbert, Jesse Minter, Dylan Roney, and Mike Elston.

Michigan’s CFP National Championship-winning secondary included the likes of great contributors like Mike Sainristil, Rod Moore, and Will Johnson. Johnson and Moore will be returning to Michigan for 2024, but Sainristil at nickel corner could be a name to watch come April for the Chargers.

Assuming that Clinkscale keeps the same role in the pros, the Chargers will have their defensive backs coach position on their staff figured out. Yesterday, the hiring of former All-Pro NaVorro Bowman as linebackers coach was reported. As mentioned earlier, Elston is also reportedly making the jump to be the Chargers’ defensive line coach. The defensive coaching staff is coming into focus for LA.

So far, Harbaugh has pulled deep from his past at both the pro and college levels to fill out his staff with many Niners/Michigan connections. However, in building this “all-star” staff, as he calls it, the new Chargers head coach has also hired some names sans previous personal connections, like passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire