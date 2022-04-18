Report: Deebo Samuel expected to skip OTAs

The 49ers may have to go through OTAs without wide receiver Deebo Samuel. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday reported Samuel is one of a handful of 2019 draft picks who will not participate in the on-field portion of the team’s offseason program while he angles for a contract extension.

This is a typical step for a player seeking long-term job security. Samuel is entering the final year of his contract and an injury could not only derail his season, but dramatically impact the dollar amount he gets on his second contract.

Schefter did specify “on-field” offseason work, so Samuel could show up Tuesday when the offseason program begins with off-field work, weightlifting and conditioning. This portion of the offseason program is voluntary and there are no mandatory sessions until June 13-15 when the team holds mandatory minicamp.

Samuel had a breakout year in 2021 where he posted 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. The 2019 second-round pick is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make $4,890,519 before his scheduled unrestricted free agency next offseason.

