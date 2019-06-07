Report: Death toll for horses running at Santa Anita rises to 27

The death toll at Santa Anita continues to grow. (Getty)

A 27th horse this season has died after suffering an injury while running at the Santa Anita race track outside Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Derby River, a two-year-old colt which hadn’t run a race, suffered a shoulder fracture while training Wednesday and was later euthanized at an off-track clinic in nearby Chino, California.

Derby River’s was the fourth death at Santa Anita since May 17 and the 27th since the start of the season on Dec. 26, according to the report.

Derby River’s trainer Ruben Gomez confirmed his death to The Times.

“I sent him to hospital, but there was nothing they could do to save him,” Gomez said. “It can be a common injury in babies. He just came up from Florida.”

Track closed in March to increase safety

Santa Anita closed on March 5 for more than two weeks to implement safety measures after the alarming death toll early in the season.

The Los Angeles Times reported in February that the spike in deaths this season had Santa Anita well ahead of the pace that saw 44 horses die during the entirety of last year’s nearly seven-month season.

As of Feb. 10, 16 horses had died at Santa Anita compared to seven at that point last season, according to the report. The Times also noted that last year’s death toll of 44 horses marked the safest season for horses in 25 years at Santa Anita.

Protestors have targeted Santa Anita after the the alarming spate of horse deaths this season. (Getty)

More deaths since track closure

A 22nd horse — 3-year-old named Princess Lili B — was euthanized after breaking her front legs while training on March 14 during the track’s closure to the public during a set of limited workouts.

On March 31, five-year-old gelding Arms Runner was put down after he injured his right leg while running on Santa Anita’s turf track.

The cause of the spike in deaths remain a mystery, but as demonstrated by the 44 deaths at the track last season — which was considered a good year — horse mortality is an accepted part of the sport.

Princess Lili B’s death prompted rule changes

Princess Lili B’s death prompted the track to bar the use of medication and whips on racing days, the first ban of its kind at a U.S. race track, according to the Associated Press.

Lasix was specifically targeted in the track’s new set of rules.

Lasix is an anti-bleeding agent frequently given to horses before races. It is believed to increase performance in horses while leaving them susceptible to dehydration, muscle failure and collapse, according to InsideScience.org. Its use is largely banned in horse racing outside of the United States.

Five horses have died since the implementation of those rules, clearly demonstrating that the implemented measures weren’t enough.

